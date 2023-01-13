Original Scream Writer Says Sixth Film Is a "Huge, Fresh Reinvention"

The upcoming Scream VI will continue the journeys of various characters from the franchise, but writer of the original Scream Kevin Williamson recently teased that the new sequel will bring entirely new things to the table that make it feel like a "huge, fresh reinvention." The events of the previous film saw the narrative pivot from focusing on Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott to Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's Sam and Tara Carpenter, with this upcoming adventure continuing to keep them at the center of the story, while also shifting the locale from the suburbs to New York City. Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

While speaking with SYFY WIRE about the film, Williamson said he was "absolutely floored with how well it turned out."

"It doesn't feel like 'Part 6,' it feels like you're watching this big, huge, fresh reinvention," the filmmaker confirmed. "I love, love, love, love it. I've watched the movie with a big smile on my face. I think it's everything and more. And going to New York was awesome. The movie feels new, it feels fresh, it feels like a new movie."

Williamson serves as an executive producer on the film, which sees the writers of last year's Scream James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, as well as that film's directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, returning for Scream VI. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are part of the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, which also includes Chad Villela.

"Radio Silence is amazing, they're the perfect people to take the torch," Williamson confessed. "I love Scream VI. It's really good. It's great. There's no way around it. I'm very happy with how it turned out ... I really do have all that enthusiasm for it. I'm really excited."

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

