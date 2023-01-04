Scream VI Unveils a New Look at Ghostface

The upcoming Scream VI is set to debut some new perspectives for the franchise, which includes taking the terror to New York City for metropolitan nightmares, as seen in a new image of Ghostface in the new sequel, as revealed by USA Today. The photo confirms that, while the setting of the new film will explore fresh avenues, this new look at Ghostface showcases how the iconic disguise of the killer remains intact, though it will spark speculation about who could be underneath the disguise. Check out a new photo of Ghostface from Scream VI below before the film lands in theaters on March 10th.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Much like this new film marks a new beginning for some of the characters by heading to a new locale, this new film also marks the first entry into the series that won't feature Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott. One of the film's directors Tyler Gillett previously addressed Campbell's exit from the film.

(Photo: PHILIPPE BOSSÉ/PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND SPYGLASS MEDIA GROUP)

"We love Neve, and we're huge fans of Sidney Prescott," Gillett confirmed to Entertainment Weekly last month. "But it felt like there's an opportunity to really dig into this new crop of characters, and I think people will be really surprised and pleased with how successfully this movie does that. This movie's been in our lives now for quite a while, but I think that we are still consistently surprised by how rich and how interesting and deep the relationship is between the four of them in this movie."

Despite that absence, the film brings back Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere as Kirby.

"She was wonderful. She was really great," Gillett expressed of Panettiere. "It was fun to have her around to tell us about Scream 4. She had a lot of great stories she got to share. It's that Scream family; it's continuing to grow for us."

Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

