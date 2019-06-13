The Dead Don’t Die’s Selena Gomez Reveals What Bill Murray Was Whispering to Her in Viral Photo

The Dead Don’t Die stars Selena Gomez and Bill Murray made headlines earlier this year after a photo of the pair snapped at the Cannes Film Festival went viral. The photo showed Murray whispering something intently into Gomez’s ear, sparking all sorts of speculation as to what exactly was going on and what Murray was saying. Murray himself even couldn’t fully recall what he was whispering, but if you’ve been dying to find out, you’re in luck. Gomez does recall and opened up to Jimmy Fallon about it.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Gomez not only noted how weird the photo in question looks to her but explained that Murray wasn’t saying anything particularly special. He was just being silly and saying “dumb things” — and she was having a hard time not cracking up.

“First off, that just kind of looks weird, but he was just saying dumb things like, he’d just lean in and he’d be like ‘you look great tonight’ and then he’d look back serious and be like ‘where are you from?’” Gomez said. “I would just sit there and be like trying to, you know, be poised. It was fine. That’s what he did all the time. In press conferences he’d like try to hit me with things. He’s fun. He’s a big kid.”

The Dead Don’t Die stars Star Wars’ Adam Driver along with Chloe Sevigny and Murray as three small town sheriffs investigating a mysterious spree of killing occurring in their quiet little town. Driver’s character, Ronald Peterson, immediately recognizes the situation as the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse and the trio set about defending their town. Driver, Sevigny, and Murry are joined by a very impressive ensemble cast including not just Gomez, but Tilda Swinton, Rosie Perez, Danny Glover, Austin Butler, Caleb Landry Jones, Tom Waits, RZA, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, and Carol Kane.

The film is writer and director Jim Jarmusch’s latest take on the horror genre. Previously, he took on vampires in 2013’s Only Lovers Left Alive which saw Marvel star Tom Hiddleston as a depressed musician who just so happens to be a centuries-old vampire in a world that is so contaminated and polluted that even the vampires are struggling to find uncontaminated food — in their case, blood.

The Dead Don’t Die opens in theaters Friday, June 14.