Discovery Channel Celebrating “Shark WeekEND” Months Ahead of Annual Shark Week

For decades, the Discovery Channel has signaled the end of summer by delivering audiences Shark Week, a marathon of programs focusing on the frightening fish, and while we still have months to go before that event occurs, the network is chumming the waters with the upcoming “Shark WeekEND,” offering audiences a marathon of some of their most iconic programs. The event will be launching at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 4th, and will continue through its evening programming, resuming on Sunday, April 5th at 9 a.m. ET, continuing through the evening and including the premiere of Naked and Afraid episodes focusing on sharks. You can head to the network’s website for the full breakdown of programming.

Some of the programs being aired are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Expedition Unknown: Megalodon

Five times bigger than a T. Rex, with jaws capable of crushing a tank, the Megalodon was the ultimate apex predator. This 60-ton mega-shark ruled the world’s oceans for nearly 20 million years. Then, suddenly, it vanished. So how did the king of the deep lose his throne? Paleontologists are using fossilized teeth – the only surviving evidence of the Megalodon – to take a bite out of the mystery of its disappearance. These prehistoric dental records may hold the key to when this monster shark went extinct and why. Meanwhile, marine biologists are studying the Megalodon’s modern shark descendants to understand what caused its demise. What they’ve uncovered is a deep sea “Game of Thrones” that pitted one species against another in a battle for dominance. Josh is diving into shark-infested waters to unravel one of the ocean’s greatest mysteries – what happened to the mighty Meg?

🦈 Hungry for Shark Week?🦈

Take a bite out of these classic Shark Week moments during #SharkWeekEND starting Saturday, April 4th. pic.twitter.com/8Q2GHthDJm — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) March 26, 2020

Capsized: Blood in the Water

Based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounter. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks. With the hope of rescue dwindling, the crew must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them. Starring Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn, Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett, and Josh Close.

The Sharks of Headstone Hell

In the middle of the South Pacific lies a tiny speck of land called Norfolk Island. At the end of the 18th century, it was the site of one of the harshest penal colonies on Earth. But today, it is the gathering spot of some of the largest tiger sharks on earth… and an extraordinary event – full size animal carcasses tossed into the sea by the present-day islanders. Has this practice completely altered the behavior of these massive sharks and made shark attacks on humans more likely when this beef buffet is outlawed? Shark scientist Riley Elliott is on a quest to find out.

Shark WeekEND kicks off on Saturday, April 4th a 9 a.m. ET. You can head to the network’s website for the full breakdown of programming.

Are you looking forward to the event? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!