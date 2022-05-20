Spirit Halloween Movie Releases New Official Photos

✖

Spirit Halloween has been a defining brand of the spooky season in recent years, with its notoriety set to grow even further with the upcoming movie Spirit Halloween, a family-friendly adventure that ties directly into the stores. The announcement also came with the first official photo and the reveal that Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook would be starring in the movie, with Variety revealing two new looks at the film featuring the stars. While the film doesn't yet have a release date, we can only imagine audiences can expect to see it just in time for the stores to start popping up around the country.

The outlet described that, in the film, "Lloyd (best known as Doc Brown in Back to the Future) plays wealthy land developer Alec Windsor. Decades ago, one Halloween night, Windsor disappeared without a trace and ever since his cursed spirit is said to haunt the town each year on October 31st for one hour. Meanwhile Cook (He's All That) plays Sue, who has recently remarried after her husband passed away. When a Spirit Halloween store pops up in an abandoned strip mall, Sue's teenage son Jake and his friends decide to spend the night there for a dare. But they get more than they bargained for when an angry spirit possesses the animatronic characters inside. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."

The movie also stars Donavan Colan (Zoe), Dylan Frankel (Raven's Home), Jaiden Smith (Blue Bloods), Marissa Reyes (Raven's Home), and Marla Gibbs (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), which was directed by David Poag from a script by Billie Bates.

"We're thrilled to be introducing exclusive first-look footage of Spirit Halloween to buyers from all over the world for the first time in Cannes and to give audiences around the world a sneak-peak into the ultimate family/kids adventure film," executive producer Clay Epstein shared in a statement. "The response from the global marketplace has continued to be positively overwhelming."

When the project was officially announced, Noor Ahmed, president of Strike Back Studios, shared in a statement, "One of the reasons I immediately connected with the script is it is very much inspired by some of my favorite kid adventure films growing up from The Goonies, Gremlins, Monster Squad, and so many great films made by Amblin Entertainment."

