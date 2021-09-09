Spirit Halloween Hosting Contest to Send Fans to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios

Earlier this year, Spirit Halloween hosted a contest to crown a “Chief Spirit Officer,” but there are still opportunities for fans to show their love for the spooky season and be rewarded handsomely, as they can merely tag a friend they’d like to bring with them to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to potentially win a trip for two to the frightening attraction. Fans can head to Spirit Halloween’s Instagram or Facebook to tag a friend, or by filling out an entry form here from now until Sunday, September 12th at 11:59 p.m. ET to enter.

Spirit’s site describes the contest, “You could win a theme park trip to experience Halloween Horror Nights in 2021 or 2022 at your choice of either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort!On select nights each fall, Universal Parks and Resorts in Hollywood and Orlando come alive with hordes of horrifying mutants, monsters, and maniacs. You can explore terrifying haunted houses, make your way through multiple scare zones where creatures lurk around every turn, enjoy outrageous live shows, and experience many of the park’s most exciting rides and attractions.”

Some of the mazes at this year’s event in Hollywood include:

The Haunting of Hill House, based on Netflix’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a chilling maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, inspired by Universal Pictures’ cinematic monsters with an all-original story about one of the studio’s most infamous creatures. GRAMMY Award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the maze and scare zone.

The Exorcist maze will possess guests as they live the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother.

The Curse of Pandora’s Box is an original concept maze inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology.

The Walking Dead, a fully immersive journey inspired by AMC’s popular television series.

Award-winning hip hop dance crew Jabbawockeez is back with nightly performances of its high-energy show featuring their gravity-defying dance moves, elevated by special effects and pulse-pounding music.

Over at Orlando, Universal Studios also honors The Haunting of Hill House and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, while also featuring mazes embracing the frights and fun of Beetlejuice and a maze honoring 30 years of Halloween Horror Nights original creations.

You can head to Spirit Halloween’s Instagram or Facebook to learn more about the contest.

