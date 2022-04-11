Spirit Halloween Movie on the Way Starring Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook

Halloween fans know that All Hallow’s Eve is right around the corner when the first Spirit Halloween stores start to pop up, with the recognition of the brand resulting in the store being the inspiration for the upcoming film Spirit Halloween, per Variety. The project has already wrapped filming and is set to be released this fall, with Back to the Future‘s Christopher Lloyd and She’s All That‘s Rachael Leigh Cook starring. The movie also stars Donavan Colan (Zoe), Dylan Frankel (Raven’s Home), Jaiden Smith (Blue Bloods), Marissa Reyes (Raven’s Home), and Marla Gibbs (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), which was directed by David Poag from a script by Billie Bates.

The outlet says the film is a “family/kids adventure movie” and the logline describes the movie, “When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.”

While there have been a number of national chains of Halloween stores, recent years have seen Spirit become the dominating retailer, thanks in large part to various memes which feature the store’s famous branding being applied to any retailer or business seemingly going out of business.

“One of the reasons I immediately connected with the script is it is very much inspired by some of my favorite kid adventure films growing up from The Goonies, Gremlins, Monster Squad, and so many great films made by Amblin Entertainment,” Noor Ahmed, president of Strike Back Studios, shared in a statement.

This new film seems to be following in the footsteps of recent adaptations of well-known properties aimed at young horror fans such as the two Goosebumps films and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The movie’s description makes the project sound relatively family friendly, so it likely will sport a PG rating.

