Stephen King's Children of the Corn Reboot Gets New Poster, Synopsis, and Release Details

There's a whole lot of news regarding the reboot of Stephen King's Children of the Corn, including a new poster, synopsis, and even details for a very limited theatrical release for the film with screenings currently available in Florida. According to Bloody Disgusting, the film is presently screening at the CMX CinéBistro and Burns Court Cinema, both theaters located in Sarasota. The film, directed by Equilibrium director Kurt Wimmer, wrapped production in Australia this summer with various safety protocols in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic that shut down most other film productions.

Per the plot summary (which itself comes from the Sarasota Film Society), Wimmer's film deviates a bit from King's story, which makes sense as the film had previously been described as digging into the events leading up to, and including, the massacre of the adults of a small town in Nebraska by their children, after the adults' irresponsibility ruins the crops and the children's future. King's story saw "Burt and Vicky are traveling through Nebraska on their way to California on a vacation meant to save their failing marriage. After being involved in an accident in which they run over a young boy who ran into the road, they take the body to Gaitlin, a small, isolated community nearby. The story centers on their encounters with the strange citizens of Gaitlin and the entity they call 'He Who Walks Behind the Rows.'”

"We went back to the [King] story and free-associated from there, producer Lucas Foster explained earlier this year.

You can check out the new synopsis for Wimmer's take below as well as the film's poster. The new film stars Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, and Bruce Spence.

“A psychopathic twelve-year-old girl in a small town in Nebraska recruits all the other children and goes on a bloody rampage, killing the corrupt adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won’t go along with the plan, is the town’s only hope of survival.”

King's stories have long dominated the world of horror, including adaptations that take his tales and put new spins on them. King himself has frequently appreciated these fresh approaches to his work and said in 2016 that he enjoyed the 1984 Children of the Corn film but wasn't as keen on the many sequels to that specific project, though his specific thoughts on Wimmer's film are unknown.

"I guess there are a number of pictures that I feel like, a little bit like, yuck," King shared with Deadline. "There’s one, Graveyard Shift, that was made in the '80s. Just kind of a quick exploitation picture. I could do without all of the Children of the Corn sequels. I actually like the original pretty well. I thought they did a pretty good job on that. Of the smaller pictures, the best one is probably Cujo, with Dee Wallace."

Children of the Corn is now playing in two select theaters in Sarasota, Florida. You can find out more information about those showings via Atom Tickets.

