Collection of Stephen King Movie and TV Adaptations Coming to New DVD Set

Between films like IT, The Dark Tower, and the upcoming Pet Sematary, and TV series like Castle Rock and Mr. Mercedes, it’s a great time to be a fan of Stephen King and see so many of his iconic works being brought to life with large production budgets. Fans haven’t always had it so good, as some of his projects were only adapted for TV miniseries or as films that suffered from adhering to minimal budgetary constraints. If you want to celebrate how far the author’s works have come, a new DVD set compiles various TV and movie adaptations to add to your collection.

The “Stephen King Movie and TV Collection” contains the theatrically-released films The Dead Zone, Silver Bullet, and Graveyard Shift, in addition to the TV adaptations of The Stand, The Langoliers, and Golden Years. The set also contains the first feature-length adaptation of Pet Sematary, which hit theaters in 1989.

The good news is that the collection is reasonably priced at just $19.54, though the bad news is the set is only available on DVD and contains no bonus features. With The Langoliers, The Stand, and Golden Years being such lengthy series, this set will be a good opportunity to have these classics in your library without having to rely on streaming services.

For those of you who look to the future instead of dwelling on the past, you’ll have plenty of reasons to celebrate the horror author in a variety of mediums.

In the realm of TV, Castle Rock is coming to Hulu this summer, which is an all-new narrative that focuses on the iconic location from many of King’s stories, bringing together a variety of his beloved characters. Also this summer is the second season of Mr. Mercedes on Audience Network, the adaptation of his Bill Hodges trilogy, with this second season focusing on the events of Finders Keepers. Amazon is also reportedly still developing a TV series based on The Dark Tower, though there’s no word on when that series to come to fruition.

In the movie world, the sequel to last year’s IT begins shooting this summer before its September 6, 2019 release date, with the new version of Pet Sematary also arriving next year, premiering on April 19, 2019. Another film in the works is an adaptation of Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, which doesn’t yet have an official release date.

You can grab the DVD set from Amazon, which will be released on June 12th.

