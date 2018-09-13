Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not

Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.

"I'd watch it, but I'd really be waiting for Carrie Vs Predator," one user wrote, referencing King's first novel turned feature film with Sissy Spacek. Other King crossovers featuring the Predator were suggested with another user adding: "Honestly the Predator staying the night in the house in The Shining would be amazing." Suggestions on who the "right star" to lead also came in, with a reply calling for...Channing Tatum to be the star.

Naturally such a crossover, while completely improbable from a movie film rights point of view, isn't out of the question for the Predator franchise. As fans know, the Predator series has been crossing over with Alien for decades now, with two Alien versus Predator movies and countless games being released since the 1990s. The character has also appeared in comic books crossing over with Batman, Tarzan, Judge Dredd, and Archie...twice.

How about this for a movie idea? CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 13, 2022

King calling for another Children of the Corn movie is a surprise though as the author previously put the long-running horror franchise on blast. Originally a short story published in 1974, the 1984 adaptation would be released in the midst of the slasher movie boom, bending itself into an offshoot of that subgenre due to the demand for more movies. To date elven movies in the franchise have been produced including a remake that was shot in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

"I guess there are a number of pictures that I feel like, a little bit like, yuck," King shared with Deadline back in 2016. "There's one, Graveyard Shift, that was made in the '80s. Just kind of a quick exploitation picture. I could do without all of the Children of the Corn sequels. I actually like the original pretty well. I thought they did a pretty good job on that."

Would you want to see Children of the Corn vs. Predator? Seems like an unfair fight, no? Sound off in the comments below.