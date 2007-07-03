Stephen King Roasts Michael Bay Movie as Only Film He's Walked Out of as Adult

Though best known for his tremendous output of horror and crime fiction, Stephen King has become notable in recent years for tweeting out movie opinions that really kickstart a conversation. Previously the IT and Misery author spoke about the worst horror movie that he's ever seen and the one horror movie that was too scary for him to finish, now he's back with another unique qualifier: what movie did you walk out of because you hated it? Prompted by a tweet from fellow novelist Linwood Barclay, who called Jurassic World Dominion "the first movie I've walked out on in years," King had an answer of his own.

"I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS," King tweeted. "Would like to know what other movies people have walked out on." When asked to clarify which Transformers movie, there have been several, King confirmed: "Michael Bay. The first one." King's framing on his tweet asking what movies others have walked out on started a major discussion with a variety of movies that people admitted to walking out of, from Best Picture winners to cult classics, even Stephen King adaptations made the cut. You can see what people were saying in response below.

Luckily for Uncle Stephen, a new Transformers movie is on the way, but this one doesn't have Michael Bay in the director's chair. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9, 2023.