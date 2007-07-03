Stephen King Roasts Michael Bay Movie as Only Film He's Walked Out of as Adult
Though best known for his tremendous output of horror and crime fiction, Stephen King has become notable in recent years for tweeting out movie opinions that really kickstart a conversation. Previously the IT and Misery author spoke about the worst horror movie that he's ever seen and the one horror movie that was too scary for him to finish, now he's back with another unique qualifier: what movie did you walk out of because you hated it? Prompted by a tweet from fellow novelist Linwood Barclay, who called Jurassic World Dominion "the first movie I've walked out on in years," King had an answer of his own.
"I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS," King tweeted. "Would like to know what other movies people have walked out on." When asked to clarify whichspoke about the worst horror movie that he's ever seen Transformers movie, there have been several, King confirmed: "Michael Bay. The first one." King's framing on his tweet asking what movies others have walked out on started a major discussion with a variety of movies that people admitted to walking out of, from Best Picture winners to cult classics, even Stephen King adaptations made the cut. You can see what people were saying in response below.
Luckily for Uncle Stephen, a new Transformers movie is on the way, but this one doesn't have Michael Bay in the director's chair. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9, 2023.
The Devil’s Rejects and Django Unchained.— Peter M Bracke (@PeterMBracke) June 28, 2022
Super Mario brothers then I remembered I forgot the kids and had to go back in— Patrick douglas (@Patrick85576663) June 27, 2022
The show hasn't been worth watching since the 90s, but I still went to THE SIMPSONS movie. What a mistake.— Alan Welker, Novelist (@realAlanWelker) June 27, 2022
Hands Down, no contest. Howard The Duck. I walked out. pic.twitter.com/CDIZrgCEzR— AgirlNamedMaria (@mariaarroyo747) June 27, 2022
Titanic, but it was only because my best friend was 9 months pregnant and ironically, her water broke.— Lollydee (@daiseywilliford) June 27, 2022
Me too!— Ray Schorre (@rschorre) June 27, 2022
And it was Planes, Trains and Automobiles! Just not funny!
Godfather 3. Night after the premiere in LA. Then walked back in on the hunch it would get worse. And it did. Room full of Godfather fans who all cheered when the daughter got shot and laughed when mom screamed.— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 27, 2022
I walked out of Mother.
Do you have a favourite cheese?— Joe Bangles CBE🧀 (@JoeBangles11) June 27, 2022
Sorry Stephen, but you asked. The last movie I walked out on was IT chapter 2 because to me, that director just didn't get the source material. One of my favorite books.— Keith E. ☮️ (@Dune_Moon_) June 27, 2022
Tbh The Dark Tower. I'm sorry. I tried. But I love the work too much to accept that as the visual tribute to it. The Dark Tower books are sentimental to me for personal reasons. I need it as written. I'd rather have my movie in my head than the one that was on the screen.— Jason Adams (@Sparty313) June 27, 2022