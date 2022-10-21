Stephen King Praises New Horror Movie, "Wish I'd Written It"

As he's want to do, horror master Stephen King has taken to Twitter to sound off on something new that he's been watching and this time he's given it perhaps the highest praise that one can imagine. Dread Central noticed that in a series of tweets this week, King heaped high praise on the Lionsgate horror-thriller Fall, a recent feature that follows two thrill-seekers stuck on a decommissioned TV tower in the desert some 2,000 feet in the air. In his first tweet, King called the film "Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL." He then added, "Wish I'd written it." In a follw-up, The Shining and IT scribe added: "Hint: If you suffer from acrophobia, DON'T WATCH IT."

King's tweet found its way to the official Twitter account for the film Fall, who replied: "High praise coming from the master of horror. 👏" In another reply to King's praise, one Twitter user noted that in his Night Shift collection there was the King-penned short story "The Ledge," one about a man forced to navigate the exterior of a crime boss' penthouse suite and coming face to face with a stepe fall for its entirety. As they noted, "So, in a certain way, you already wrote that." King replied, "I thought of that watching FALL."

FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2022

Produced on a reported budget of $3 million, Fall managed to bring in over $16 million at the box office, making it a modest hit. As of this writing it currently has a "Certified Fresh" distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% approval rating. The critical consensus reads: "Fundamentally absurd yet as evocatively minimalist as its title, Fall is a sustained adrenaline rush for viewers willing to suspend disbelief."

Grace Caroline Currey andVirginia Gardner star in the new film, which is available on home media be it physical or digital, which is directed and co-written by Scott Mann. Its official description reads as follows: "For best friends Becky (Currey) and Hunter (Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller from the producers of 47 Meters Down. Costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan."