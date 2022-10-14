Halloween Ends: Stephen King Praises Final Film in Slasher Series

The Halloween franchise is coming to a close this weekend. Well, probably not, but it will at least be over for the foreseeable future. Halloween Ends is meant to be the conclusion to the story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, putting a cap on the series that began in 1978. Reviews for Halloween Ends have been mixed so far, but the film seems to have a fan in one of the biggest names in horror: Stephen King.

On Thursday night, King took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Halloween Ends alongside its release. The author said that he enjoyed the film and that he found it "surprisingly character driven," despite the fact that it doesn't reinvent the wheel. You can check out King's tweet below.

I enjoyed HALLOWEEN ENDS. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's--gasp!--surprisingly character driven. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 13, 2022

When Does Halloween Ends Come Out?

Halloween Ends was scheduled for a release on Friday, October 14th, so the first screenings actually started across the country on Thursday evening. That means Halloween Ends is already on the big screen, but there is more than one way to watch the new slasher.

Like Halloween Kills last year, Halloween Ends is being released simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock. Fans hoping to watch it on the streaming service didn't have to wait until Friday, though, as Peacock debuted Halloween Ends at 8pm ET on Thursday night. So it is already available to watch online.

Is Halloween Ends the Last Halloween Movie?

Given the nature of franchises, especially those in the horror genre, there is no way Halloween Ends will be the final Halloween movie. There will be some kind of reboot in the future. This is, however, the final time Jamie Lee Curtis will take on the role of Laurie Strode. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, the actress even signed a contract to prove she'd be walking away from the series.

"I declare this is my last Halloween movie. I, Jamie Lee Curtis, queen of scream, daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan. Hereby sweareth under penalty of perjury, that Halloween Ends will be the last Halloween movie I will ever appear in. For all time, across all sequels, and multiverses. Enforceable by the Police Department of Haddonfield, Illinois. May God have mercy on all of us."

Will you be watching Halloween Ends on Peacock this weekend?