Fall: Watch the Backyard Prep to Pull Off the Death-Defying Experience (Exclusive)

For the thrilling film Fall, Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) find themselves at the top of a massive structure with no way down, which not only presented some challenges for the characters themselves, but also for the production. In hopes of authentically bringing the adventure to life, the project saw the stars perform on a platform that was just as small as what was seen in the film, forcing the filmmakers to improvise some unexpected methods to prepare for the thrilling experience. You can check out an exclusive look at how the stars prepared for the project above before Fall lands on Blu-ray and DVD on October 18th.

The film is described, "For best friends Becky (Currey) and Hunter (Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller from the producers of 47 Meters Down. Costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan."

The strengths of the film rest on its minimalist concept, as there are countless influencers who garner tremendous attention from pulling off stunts similar to what we see in the film. However, by pushing those challenges to greater heights, literally and figuratively, it means that these figures are only ever one chance accident away from immense tragedy. In the case of Fall, a combination of poor cell phone reception and a structure in need of maintenance is all it takes to spell disaster for the characters.

Fall currently sits at 78% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, a strong showing for a horror film.

Variety's Owen Glieberman said of the film, "Mostly, though, we're with these two, living through every vulture attack and sudden drop that involves something like hanging from a rope and trying to grab a stranded backpack. Is there a pedestrian below who could save them? The movie deals with that possibility in a way that recalls the Robert Redford-stranded-at-sea movie All Is Lost. Fall is a technical feat of a thriller, yet it's not without a human center. It earns your clenched gut and your white knuckles."

