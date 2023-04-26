Stephen King's The Boogeyman First Reactions Land Online
CinemaCon is underway at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace, giving studios a chance to tout their offerings set for release in the coming months. Wednesday, 20th Century Studios took the stage to share a screening of The Boogeyman, a feature film adaptation of the classic Stephen King short story. While some criticisms say the picture has some predictable shortfalls, the overwhelming majority of the first reactions are glowingly positive.
In fact, a lot of them echo Boogeyman star David Dastmalchian's thoughts on it being on of the scariest movies he's ever seen.
"I'm sure Stephen King would acknowledge that his voice was shaped by (Bram) Stoker in a way. Like I'm sure that that was a huge influence on him as an young person, early reader and writer. Both of those films are so different from one another and they're both incredible," Dastmalchian told us earlier this year. "The Boogeyman is, I got to see it. It's one of the scariest films I've seen in a long time. The performances are amazing. And then Last Voyage of the Demeanor, I have not seen the film yet, but what I have seen doing ADR was incredible. It's an amazing story. I'm so glad I got to be a part of that one."
Got to see The Boogeyman at #CinemaCon2023, and I am a very happy Stephen King fan right now. Like the short story, it's a simple horror tale, but an effective and freaky one that delivers some great monster-centric scares. Definitely a "see it with a crowd" experience. pic.twitter.com/swUiGIr40I— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 26, 2023
I can talk about The Boogeyman now! Easy recommendation for horror fans. Dark intro. It has big jump scares that kill with big sound and big crowd. It's very well shot and creepy as hell but I don't love some of the plot-forced conveniences. The cast is AMAZING. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/MW5wQFkrsZ— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 26, 2023
#TheBoogeyman is an efficient effective horror movie. You may have a sense of deja vu of other horror movies but it manages to work due to good direction, sound & atmosphere. Last 20 minutes are sweaty palms edge of your seat thriller @CinemaCon #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/7pGNK65UUG— Demetri Panos (@demetripanos) April 26, 2023
Saw #TheBoogeyman at #CinemaCon today and it freaking rules. Beautifully shot, super creepy, & excellent lead performances by Sophie Thatcher & Lil Leia herself, Vivien Lyra Blair.
Most surprisingly though is the action! There's some amazing horror action in it. Out June 2. pic.twitter.com/v2Ec8NYlTW— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 26, 2023
I watched “The Boogeyman” at #CinemaCon & really enjoyed it! There’s a reason this film was bumped from streaming to theatrical & it deserves to be seen on the big screen. It’s beautifully shot, lit & well written. Sooo many great scares throughout all of it. Highly recommend!!! pic.twitter.com/DQpxvBCgND— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 26, 2023
The Boogeyman embargo lifted! I liked it a lot. Has moments that lag but most of it's a very effective horror movie that goes all-in on its premise in an admirable way. I thought the little girl in the movie was great, not realizing til now it was Leia herself, Vivien Lyra Blair.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 26, 2023
#TheBoogeyman: A totally sturdy, highly effective movie. Could be this year’s Smile. Doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. Sophie Thatcher has big Mary Elizabeth Winstead energy in this one, and it’s always nice to see Chris Messina.— Ben Pearson (@benpears) April 26, 2023
The Boogeyman lands in theaters on June 2nd.