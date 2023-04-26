Stephen King's The Boogeyman First Reactions Land Online

CinemaCon is underway at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace, giving studios a chance to tout their offerings set for release in the coming months. Wednesday, 20th Century Studios took the stage to share a screening of The Boogeyman, a feature film adaptation of the classic Stephen King short story. While some criticisms say the picture has some predictable shortfalls, the overwhelming majority of the first reactions are glowingly positive.

In fact, a lot of them echo Boogeyman star David Dastmalchian's thoughts on it being on of the scariest movies he's ever seen.

"I'm sure Stephen King would acknowledge that his voice was shaped by (Bram) Stoker in a way. Like I'm sure that that was a huge influence on him as an young person, early reader and writer. Both of those films are so different from one another and they're both incredible," Dastmalchian told us earlier this year. "The Boogeyman is, I got to see it. It's one of the scariest films I've seen in a long time. The performances are amazing. And then Last Voyage of the Demeanor, I have not seen the film yet, but what I have seen doing ADR was incredible. It's an amazing story. I'm so glad I got to be a part of that one."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.