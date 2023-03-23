David Dastmalchian Calls Stephen King's The Boogeyman One Of Scariest Films He's Seen

Fan-favorite David Dastmalchian isn't limited just to Marvel and DC movies, though he made a name for himself by doing both. The former Ant-Man, The Suicide Squad, and Dark Knight actor is about to make his mark on the horror genre in a big way. This year alone will see the release of both Stephen King's The Boogeyman and Last Voyage of the Demeter, based on one specific moment from Bram Stoker's Dracula. These new horror titles that arrive alongside his other 2023 fright fest Late Night with the Devil. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in an interview for Hulu's Boston Strangler movie, Dastmalchian had high praise for both of the titles, calling one of them the best horror movie he's seen in a while.

"I'm sure Stephen King would acknowledge that his voice was shaped by (Bram) Stoker in a way. Like I'm sure that that was a huge influence on him as an young person, early reader and writer. Both of those films are so different from one another and they're both incredible. The Boogeyman is, I got to see it. It's one of the scariest films I've seen in a long time. The performances are amazing. And then Last Voyage of the Demeanor, I have not seen the film yet, but what I have seen doing ADR was incredible. It's an amazing story. I'm so glad I got to be a part of that one."

Origiinally schedule for a release on streaming, some early positive test screenings for the adaptation saw The Boogeyman given a full theatrical release (not unlike last year's hit horror movie Smile). In the film, high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. The Boogeyman will debut in theaters on June 2.

As for Last Voyage of the Demeter, Dastmalchian stars as the first mate of the ship which is prominently featured in the Dracula story. The film tells the story of "the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo-fifty unmarked wooden crates-from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew." Last Voyage of the Demeter will debut on August 11, marking the second Dracula movie from Universal this year alone.