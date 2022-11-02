Lewis Pullman Reveals Strangers: Prey at Night Details About His Character Luke

The Strangers series of films aren't known for delivering audiences happy endings, as they often revel in the unexplained and destructive nature of sadistic killers, but star of The Strangers: Prey at Night Lewis Pullman recently offered the good news that his character Luke definitively survived the adventure. The final scenes of the film do offer an implication that Luke would pull through, though Pullman confirmed there were additional sequences filmed that showed more of his character's fate, which also means he can't rule out a possible return to the franchise at some point in the future.

"They're taking it in another direction, I'm excited to see it. I'm sure it's gonna be cool. If they're making three more and there's already been two, they just keep trucking with them, I guess. There's no limit at that point. Yeah, Luke does live. He lives," Pullman shared with ComicBook.com when discussing the series' future. "We shot some hospital sequence that was cut out that was too obvious that he lived, but they wanted the mystery in there."

The original film sees a couple being tormented by masked figures who, when pressed about why they were attacking the couple, claimed, "Because you were home." For many horror fans, that film is considered a seminal entry into the home-invasion genre, with the lack of explanation surrounding the events making it all the more horrifying. Prey at Night similarly saw a family on vacation spending the night at a trailer park, only to become the latest target of a group of masked murderers.

A trilogy of new films is being developed for the franchise, which are detailed, "The new Strangers film will follow Petsch's character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they're forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expanding the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels."

As fans wait to see if Pullman could return to the series, they can see him in Top Gun: Maverick.

In the film, "After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Strangers franchise.

Would you like to see Pullman return to the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!