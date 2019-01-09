New ‘Strangers: Prey at Night’ Images Highlight Deadlier Alternate Ending

When The Strangers: Prey at Night landed in theaters, it ended on a note that left fans wondering if a real or imaginary threat was looming in the darkness. An alternate ending came with the film’s home video release, implying a real threat still existed for the main characters, though one actor from the film recently shared photos from an extended version of that ending which potentially confirmed the film’s deadly conclusion.

The film’s theatrical ending saw our heroes arriving at a hospital after being terrorized by masked villains. The alternate ending hinted that the threats had followed them to the hospital, though this version of the conclusion still ended before the villains’ presence could be confirmed. Actor William Willet shared the above photo on his Facebook page, showing the masked antagonist behind him, confirming that the murderer caught up with his victims. You can see more photos on the actor’s Facebook page.

It’s unclear exactly how much extra footage was included in this extended version of the alternate ending, so fans of the series will have to stay tuned for updates on whether another edition of a home video release could include these sequences.

Inspired by the 2008 cult classic The Strangers, The Strangers: Prey at Night is based on real events surrounding a family struggling to survive as they are attacked on their vacation by a trio of masked psychopaths that hunt their prey with seemingly no rhyme or reason. Director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) pays homage to The Strangers by bringing back the infamous masked villains — Dollface, Pin-Up Girl and Man in the Mask — and incorporates elements of the ’80s slasher genre to create a perfect mix of old and new that is sure to satisfy and reignite fear in fans of the original while also bringing new devotees to the franchise.

The film marked a nostalgic experience for many horror fans, as the straightforward slasher felt like a throwback to films of the ’80s. Roberts previously revealed he drew inspiration from one of the biggest names in horror from the decade, John Carpenter. While promoting the film, the director claimed that Carpenter’s The Fog and Christine were major influences on this sequel.

“Those two films really were my lead in terms of atmosphere and pacing and cinematic style. It’s a tricky one in terms of the movie has a very tense slow build. It’s just atmosphere,” Roberts shared with Bloody Disgusting. “It’s really building it and then when things go wrong, it’s relentless. It’s a tricky line to balance which is something you discover in the cutting room more because an audience needs to breathe. You can’t just hit them over the head relentlessly. It was a tricky one to get just right.”

The Strangers: Prey at Night is out now on Blu-ray and DVD.

Do you wish we had gotten to see this extended sequence in the finished film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!