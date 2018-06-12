Alternate Ending to ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ Released

The Strangers: Prey at Night is out now on Blu-ray and along with it comes a slew of special features, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and an alternate ending. You can check out the exclusive debut of the film’s alternate ending above.

Inspired by the 2008 cult classic The Strangers, The Strangers: Prey at Night is based on real events surrounding a family struggling to survive as they are attacked on their vacation by a trio of masked psychopaths that hunt their prey with seemingly no rhyme or reason. Director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) pays homage to The Strangers by bringing back the infamous masked villains — Dollface, Pin-Up Girl and Man in the Mask — and incorporates elements of the ’80s slasher genre to create a perfect mix of old and new that is sure to satisfy and reignite fear in fans of the original while also bringing new devotees to the franchise.

The Strangers: Prey at Night home video release is packed with exclusive bonus content including a never before seen alternate ending and an unrated version that brings the chaos and horror of the film to a whole new level.

The Blu-ray disc’s special features are as follows:

Alternate Ending

“Prep for Night” Music Video – Director’s Cut: The Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-up Girl get ready to terrorize an unsuspecting family in a music video directed by horror auteur Mickey Keating (Darling, Carnage Park)

A Look Inside The Strangers: Prey at Night: Stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson and director Johannes Roberts talk about the making of the film

Family Fights Back: Stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and director Johannes Roberts review the film's characters and their fight to survive

The Music of The Strangers: Prey at Night: Director Johannes Roberts and star Bailee Madison discuss the John Carpenter-inspired score and the '80s soundtrack that keeps The Strangers killing

The Strangers: Prey at Night offered a variety of surprises to horror fans, as it paid its respects to not only its predecessor, but also to films like John Carpenter’s Christine and The Fog. Additionally, one scene, in particular, that is set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is sure to be one of the most memorable slasher sequences of the year.

The Strangers: Prey at Night is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

