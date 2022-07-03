Stranger Things Writers Reveal Another Big Moment Was Improvised

The fourth season of Stranger Things was full of one massive moment after the next on its way to quickly becoming one of the most-watched shows of the year. As it turns out, some of the moments that were applauded by audiences weren't scripted whatsoever but rather, added in by the actors of the hit show. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up with Episodes 8 and 9 of Stranger Things Season Four!

Saturday, the Twitter account for the Stranger Things writer's room unveiled the reunion kiss between Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) wasn't something scripted by a writer. Instead, Harbour and Ryder opted to add it in during filming, making it one of the most poignant moments of the entire series.

This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming pic.twitter.com/9vSWwYliWU — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

The season initially began with an eight-episode order from Netflix, only for the Duffer Brothers to realize it was too big of a story to contain to eight episodes. Not only did Netflix allow the brothers to super-size the episodes, the streamer also gave them an extra episode to wrap everything up while simultaneously setting up the show's final season.

"A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in Season 3," Matt Duffer previously explained to TheWrap. "That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew that Season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot."

"The more we were writing, the more we realized we need more time in order for these reveals to land, in order for these storylines to work," Matt pointed out. "Partway through we knew we needed to ask Netflix for nine episodes instead of eight and as we started shooting we realized, 'Oh these are mega-long episodes.'"

