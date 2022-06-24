Stranger Things Season 5 Will Answer the Lore of the Upside Down

Netflix is getting ready to release Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 next month, and the people behind the series are slowly revealing what happens next. Stranger Things pulled off some miraculous things in the first half of season 4 so the second half will definitely have to be as good or better. There have already been hints of a pretty big death before the season wraps up, with fans thinking that it could be a fan-favorite character. One of the other big reveals could be the hierarchy of the Upside Down, but, as it turns out that that could be more fleshed out during the final season.

"The only thing that we don't fully delve into in volume 2 is Upside Down lore," Ross Duffer revealed to Variety. "We hint at it, and I'm sure someone on Reddit will be able to maybe piece it together. But a lot of those answers for the Upside Down are that is really what the basis of season five is about."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 is going to be split into two different parts. The first 7 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, and will be followed by two additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

