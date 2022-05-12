New Stranger Things Season 4 Poster Is Packed With Characters and Mysteries

✖

In just a few weeks, the years-long wait for more Stranger Things will be over, as Season 4 of the series will finally be debuted on Netflix. To build excitement for the upcoming episodes, Netflix has released an all-new poster for the new season, which features a number of beloved characters and glimpses of some of the otherworldly threats they'll be facing in the new adventures. As is the nature of the series, all corners of the poster will likely be analyzed by fans in hopes of uncovering clues about what these new episodes will explore. Check out the all-new poster below before Stranger Things Season 4 debuts on May 27th.

"*screams in demogorgon* THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER. Vol 1 May 27," the official Stranger Things Twitter account captioned the poster.

The new season is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

As has become a trend in recent years, the highly anticipated upcoming season won't be debuting all at once, as fans will be treated to a batch of episodes on May 27th and then another batch in July. Given how long fans have been waiting for these episodes, the first batch will likely help satiate fans for a few weeks, allowing them to dive deep into those installments, before the second half of the season debuts later this summer, which will then be followed by an extended wait for Season 5.

Possibly making that wait feel even longer is knowing that Season 5 of the series will be its final season.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

They added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on May 27th.

