Stranger Things Skyrockets to the Top of the Netflix Rankings After Season 4 Debut

One of the most popular original shows in Netflix history has finally returned. Stranger Things spent nearly three years out of the spotlight, with the ongoing pandemic causing challenges to the production since 2020. The wait for new Stranger Things ended on Friday, though, as a good chunk of episodes from Season 4 made their debut on Netflix. The streaming service released seven of Season 4's nine episodes this weekend, welcoming fans back to Hawkins for the first time in quite a while.

As you can imagine, it didn't take long for Netflix subscribers to start binging Stranger Things at an incredibly fast rate. Fans have been flocking to the series following its premiere, helping to launch Stranger Things back to the top of Netflix's rotating charts.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list unsurprisingly features Stranger Things in the pole position. Ozark and The Lincoln Lawyer have been dominating the list over the last few weeks, but they were clearly no match for Stranger Things in its highly anticipated return.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below.