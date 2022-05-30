Stranger Things Skyrockets to the Top of the Netflix Rankings After Season 4 Debut
One of the most popular original shows in Netflix history has finally returned. Stranger Things spent nearly three years out of the spotlight, with the ongoing pandemic causing challenges to the production since 2020. The wait for new Stranger Things ended on Friday, though, as a good chunk of episodes from Season 4 made their debut on Netflix. The streaming service released seven of Season 4's nine episodes this weekend, welcoming fans back to Hawkins for the first time in quite a while.
As you can imagine, it didn't take long for Netflix subscribers to start binging Stranger Things at an incredibly fast rate. Fans have been flocking to the series following its premiere, helping to launch Stranger Things back to the top of Netflix's rotating charts.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list unsurprisingly features Stranger Things in the pole position. Ozark and The Lincoln Lawyer have been dominating the list over the last few weeks, but they were clearly no match for Stranger Things in its highly anticipated return.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below.
1. Stranger Things
"When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."
2. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career – and his trademark Lincoln – when he takes on a murder case."
3. The Wrong Side of the Tracks
"When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands."
4. Ozark
"A financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease drug boss."
5. Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
"Framed for a corporate crime, an adult Ted Templeton turns back into the Boss Baby to live undercover with his own brother, Tim, posing as one of his kids."
6. Love on the Spectrum U.S.
"In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships."
7. The Circle
"Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000."
8. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
"TV legend David Letterman teams up with fascinating global figures for in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions in this talk show."
9. Cocomelon
"Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J> in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!"
10. Who Killed Sara?
"Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister's murder, Alex sets out to unearth much more than the crime's real culprit."