Stranger Things 4 Trailer Includes Secret Messages We All Missed

The end is nearing for Stranger Things, with the hit Netflix series bracing itself for a multi-part return, before concluding with its upcoming fifth season. The streaming service has continued to ramp up excitement for the series in the form of various trailers and teasers, including one that was just released last week. Fans have been eagerly decoding as many aspects as possible from the trailer, and they might have discovered a series of hidden Easter eggs along the way. At 1:59 of the trailer, a series of cosmic clouds are shown with a series of timestamps buried inside — timestamps that coincide with different moments of the trailer. The timestamps, which are for 1:46, :33, 2:30, and :52, match up with four scenes within the trailer. These include Mike (Finn Wolfhard) watching Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) being taken away by the authorities, Max (Sadie Sink) reading a letter at Billy’s grave, new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) leading a Dungeons & Dragons campaign, and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike in the stands at Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) basketball game.

While there’s no telling exactly what these moments could mean, and why they’re significant enough to warrant this kind of layered Easter egg, the very notion of the trailer teeing that up is sure to lead fans speculating, especially with the end of the series in sight. Even before Stranger Things‘ season 4’s return date was initially announced, the cast and crew of the series had indicated that the ending is already figured out.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

They added, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Season 4, Part I of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th and Part II premieres on July 1st.