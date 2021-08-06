Shawn Levy Knows How And When Stranger Things Will End (Exclusive)

✖

This morning came the first official word from Netflix about when Stranger Things season four will arrive on the streamer but the end is probably closer to us than we know. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis to promote the upcoming Free Guy, executive producer and director Shawn Levy teased that he knows what awaits the kids in Hawkins when the series finale finally gets here. "Yes, and yes," Levy said when asked if he knows how and when the show ends. "On the one hand, I've given you an answer, and yet I've revealed nothing."

In the same interview, series star Joe Keery revealed that he only knows some things abotu the ending, not the full pciture, but has faith that the Duffer Brothers will bring it in for a smooth landing. "You know I really can't say anything, but I don't also really know what the end game is," Keery said. "I've gotten little bits and pieces, but me and the brothers have spoken about specific ideas that would be really cool for the character. So, once it all does come to a close, I have faith in those two guys and Shawn (Levy), as well, that they will do it right."

Netflix offered a new glimpse at footage from the upcoming fourth season of the series earlier, showing off shots of Eleven being held back (seemingly by government agents), much of the kids together inside a dusty old room (Caleb McLaughlin’s new hi-top fade haircut a stand-out new addition), Hopper carrying a flamethrower (ala Kurt Russell in The Thing), cheerleaders at Hawkins High School, a mysterious over-turned/flaming car, a shot of Eleven with her head shaved once again, and yes, a return to the group playing D&D once again.

Levy elaborated on the end of the show to Collider, revealing to the outlet that there is an “end in sight.” He explained, "I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when Season 4 is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this. No, one's making it up as we go along and there is an endgame, if you will.”

Rumors about the hit show have pointed toward a possible five season plan for the series, so one more batch of episodes could be the last. That may not be the end of the line though as spin-offs for the show could also be in the works to keep the franchise alive.