Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix

After what seems like an eternity, a new season of Stranger Things is finally on the horizon. The fourth season of Netflx’s acclaimed sci-fi series has been in the works for a couple of years, but filming has been difficult due to the pandemic that halted the entire industry in 2020. There is still work to be done, but the first half of the fourth season is arriving on Netflix on May 27th, with the second half to follow on July 1st. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait that long to see what Stranger Things has in store.

After several short and cryptic teasers over the last couple of years, Netflix has finally unveiled the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 4. You can check it out in the video below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/yQEondeGvKo

The trailer for Stranger Things 4 shows the entire gang a little bit older than we last saw them, now in their early high school years. Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Max are all still in Hawkins, Indiana, separated from Eleven and Will. With a new supernatural threat emerging, the group will likely find a way back to one another.

There has always been a long wait between seasons of Stranger Things, but this one has been much longer than usual. A lot of that has to do with the pandemic that occurred in the real world since Season 3 was released. According to producer Shawn Levy, Season 4 is also the show’s most ambitious, so it was going to take a little longer no matter what.

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” Levy told THR earlier this year. “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

