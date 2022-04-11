Stranger Things Creators Tease Season 4 Finally Delivering Some Big Answers

Over the course of three seasons, Stranger Things has largely answered more immediate mysteries that present themselves to the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, though there are larger themes that have still kept fans guessing after all these years, with creators Matt and Ross Duffer teasing that Season 4 could finally answer overlooked questions. The nature of the story, however, means we’ll likely also witness all-new questions being raised by the upcoming adventures, but with the series expected to conclude with Season 5, it might be finally time that audiences witness payoffs to conundrums that were introduced back when the series debuted in 2016.

“We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season,” Matt Duffer revealed during Deadline‘s Contenders Television panel earlier this week. “Joyce and the Byers family to have left at the end of Season 3 … They are in California — we’ve always wanted to have that like E.T.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert; and then we have Hopper in Russia; and then, of course, we have a group remaining in Hawkins. So we have these three storylines, are all connected and kind of interwoven together, but it’s just very different tones.”

He continued, “[But] we didn’t know how big the season was going to get, and we didn’t even realize until we were about halfway through, just in terms of how much story that we wanted to tell this season. Game of Thrones is one thing we’ve referenced, but also for us really what it’s about is revelations, in that we really wanted to start giving the audience some answers.”

This upcoming season sounds as though it will be shining light on ideas and concepts the pair had crafted all the way back when they were initially pitching the show to Netflix, with the streamer themselves having questions about the mythology behind the whole adventure.

“Back when we did Season 1, Netflix just kept going, ‘Can you explain all this mythology to us?’” Ross explained. “So we wrote this giant, 20-page document, which talked about everything in terms of what was going on and what exactly the Upside Down was. And then each season we’re just sort of peeling back the layers of that onion, so to speak. But this season, we really wanted to really get into it and [reveal] some of those answers. But to do that properly, we needed time, so it just became bigger and bigger.”

Season 4 of Stranger Things will premiere on May 27th.

