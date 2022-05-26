Stranger Things 4 Gets Warning Disclaimer in Wake of Uvalde School Shooting

✖

The upcoming Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things is getting a new disclaimer, in the wake of the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The disclaimer (according to Variety) will be presented as a warning card at the start of the first episode of Season 4, and will appear for viewers in the United States before the previous-season recap once the episodes drop worldwide on Friday. The text will warn viewers that the opening scene of Episode 1 may be "distressing" to viewers. Additionally, Netflix has added "disturbing images" to the show's rating, and has edited the description of the premiere to include a warning that the episode "contains graphic violence involving children."

"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago," the disclaimer will read. "But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

Netflix actually already debuted a look at the Stranger Things scene in question last week, when the streaming service released the first eight minutes of the Season 4 premiere online. The scene showcases a massacre involving Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and shows the dead, blood-covered bodies of several children. While the scene had been made public prior to Tuesday's Uvalde shooting, which resulted in the death of 19 children and two teachers, it's undeniable that the debut of Season 4 is in close proximity to those real-life events.

Stranger Things is the latest media property to make changes in the wake of the shooting, with CBS pulling the season finale of FBI, which has a storyline involving a teenager gaining access to guns, from air on Tuesday night. Additionally, Lifetime pushed the release of their horror movie The Bad Seed Returns to later this year.

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, it's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

