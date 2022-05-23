Stranger Things Season 4 Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think?

Stranger Things Season 4 Reviews are rolling in today, and we have the round-up of what critics are saying, below! At the time of writing this, Stranger Things Season 4 is "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of over 90% after more than twenty reviews submitted. The general consensus is that Stranger Things Season 4 brings us back into the magic mix of mystery, horror, and genre mythology of geeky pulpy goodness – but it does take some time to re-acclimate to the appeal of Hawkins and its young defenders of the realm against the dreaded Upside Down.

Still, as this is just Stranger Things Season 4 vol. 1, the reviews do seem to indicate that there will be plenty of good stuff set up for the final episodes to come with vol. 2 later this summer.