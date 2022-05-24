CBS Cancels FBI Season 4 Finale in Wake of Texas School Shooting

Tuesday nights have been "FBI Night" on CBS for some time but the season finale of one of the shows has been pulled from the air following today's tragic shooting in Texas. This afternoon brought the news that Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was the site of the latest mass shooting in America which resulted in the death of fourteen children and one teacher after a gunman entered the school. Deadline brings word that as a result of today's event CBS has pulled the season finale of FBI from their line-up, the season finales for FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will seemingly air as planned.

The official synopsis for the episode reveals that its contents weren't about a school shooting but about a high-schooler being among a group of killers that have acquired guns, it reads: "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case." Reports are continuing to come in about the shooting, with an unclear number of victims having been injured. According to The AP the event has become "the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack in Sandy Hook, Connecticut."

"The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is every parent and teacher's worst nightmare," Senator John Cornyn of the Lonestar state said in a statement. "No parent, child, or teacher should ever have to wonder whether it's safe to go to school. This is an excruciatingly difficult time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans as we mourn this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, the pain they must be feeling is unimaginable."

FBI follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The series stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. The series, along with the other two shows in the Dick Wolf franchise, was recently renewed for two more seasons by CBS.