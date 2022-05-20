Stranger Things Season 4 Opening 8 Minutes Released Online

✖

Stranger Things Season 4's first 8 minutes have been released online, and you can watch it below! This opening scene of Stranger Things 4 brings back Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner for thrilling little flashback sequence set in Hawkins National Laboritories in 1970, as Brenner is working in his X-Men-style hospital with psychically-gifted children. Take a look at the chilling opening sequence of Stranger Things Season 4:

The video comes with the caption:

What have you done? With one week to go, watch the first 8 minutes of ST4. And mark your calendars for our episode split announcement ⬇️ ST4 Vol. 1. Seven Episodes. May 27th. ST4 Vol. 2. Two Episodes. July 1st.

Series creators The Duffer Brothers have made it clear: Stranger Things 4 will be giving fans big answers to some long-running mysteries, and what you see above could be the start of it. This nightmare sequence of Brenner's experiments ending in a massacre ends with the major twist reveal that it was Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who did the slaughter! Will Eleven turn out to be the biggest threat of all?

"As we sat down to do [Season] 4, we knew that we had to start giving some of these big answers," Ross Duffer told IGN. "And the minute we started giving some of these big answers, it meant that the end had to inevitably be in sight. And so that's what really led to us announcing that the fifth season was going to be the last."

Producer Shawn Levy added that the vision of the show has always been complete, and this fourth season is definitely the start of the endgame:

"Since the day I read this pilot script that no one else wanted, I never once doubted that the brothers had a master plan. And it became clear many, many, many months ago that we needed to end things at a point where we felt confident we could stick the landing, and the brothers see that landing. And there was no point in hiding the endgame from the world. It was a big decision, but it wasn't a hard decision because once the brothers saw the end, they wanted to start marching towards it."

Here's the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things 4 vol. 1 premieres on Netflix on Friday May 27th.