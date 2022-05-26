When Does Stranger Things Season 4 Return?

✖

When does Stranger Things Season 4 premiere? Well, July 1st is the big day on Netflix and fans are more than ready to revisit their favorite characters. Recently, the streamer put up the first couple of minutes from the season online for people to freak out over. There's some long-running loose ends that need to be tied up, and Stranger Things 4 is aiming to fill in those gaps. It's been a long wait for the fourth salvo of episodes and things are going to be even longer this time out. Reports indicate that the individual episodes are boasting beefy runtimes and the two-part finale for this season is longer than some feature films. That's all amazing news if you love Stranger Things. However, the fun cannot truly begin until July 1st rolls around. Netflix is having its annual Geeked Week next month and the beloved show is a headliner for the entire week. That choice makes a lot of sense when you consider the individual investment in each episode and the stature of Stranger Things as a brand.

Comicbook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed Part 1 for the site. He enjoyed going back to Hawkins for Season 4. (In fact, there's a lot more ground covered than just the small town!) It's more Stranger Things, and that's good if you love the show. But, the series also has a bit more of an edge this time around.

"This extended wait means the new season is arguably the show's most anticipated, and yet those three years have allowed audiences to discover new obsessions, with passion for the narrative potentially dwindling," Cavanaugh explained. "Watching the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 feels a lot like catching up with old friends, including all the forced small talk and awkward exchanges before the dynamic falls into its familiar groove, for better or worse, while still pushing itself to be bigger, badder, and better."

Stranger Things 4 has a description ahead of the big release: "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

