‘Stranger Things’ First Look at Halloween Horror Nights Released

At this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, fans will be able to step into the world of Stranger Things for an all-new horrifying attraction. Check out a new look at the horrors the maze has to offer in the video above before the annual amusement park event opens on Sept. 14th.

For the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Singapore are partnering with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to life at their Halloween Horror Nights events. Each park will feature its very own maze that will give guests the chance to brave the Upside Down and encounter iconic scenes, characters, and environments from season one of the critically-acclaimed series.

The preview showcases some of the eerily-authentic environments guests will encounter at Halloween Horror Nights 2018 – including the Byers’ living room adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights, Hawkins National Laboratory in the Upside Down, Will’s makeshift fort called Castle Byers and more.

Working collaboratively with Netflix, along with the creators and executive producer of the blockbuster series—Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy, the mazes will be authentic representations of Stranger Things, designed to transport guests into artfully recreated scenes and storylines. From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner.

This maze is only one of the many fan-favorite attractions that will appear at the Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California attractions. Other properties being honored at the annual event will be Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Poltergeist, and Trick ‘r Treat. Both parks will also feature an attraction that celebrates a number of different Blumhouse films, while The First Purge gets its own maze in Hollywood and Orlando will see scare zones modeled after Child’s Play and Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Catch up on all the gruesome details for Halloween Horror Nights and get your tickets now. The event kicks off on Sept. 14th and runs through Nov. 3rd.

