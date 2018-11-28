‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Why She Was Crying and if Show Is Ending

Millie Bobby Brown wrapped filming Season Three of Stranger Things last week and shared her emotional reaction to saying goodbye to the cast and crew on her Instagram page. Some ill-informed fans took the reaction to mean that the series was ending, despite regular reports that there were more seasons on the way, requiring Brown to clarify her reaction to finishing filming.

“I’m just a very emotional person. When it comes to my closest people, like, I’m not good at goodbyes,” Brown shared with The Late Show about finishing filming the season. “Last day of the season. Of the season, not the show, the season. Watch Netflix call me after this, ‘You can’t say anything,’ okay, got it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress went on to specify that one big reason for being so emotional is that wrapping filming meant parting ways with co-star Sadie Sink.

“My nose gets really red when I cry. I was really crying. Those are real tears,” Brown admitted about the photo. “So basically, what happened was I’m a very emotional person, I can’t say goodbye to people, it gives me serious sadness and anxiety, and so when I had to say goodbye to my best friend Sadie, I just broke down. Also, catering. That was a tough one.”

When Late Show host Stephen Colbert questioned why she was so emotional over saying goodbye to catering, Brown noted, “Saying goodbye to the people who make my food, I mean, seriously. Those are the people I live off of, quite literally.”

The cast and crew of the hit Netflix series have been tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the upcoming season, as it will be one of the most anticipated series of 2019. Prior to filming on this season even began, various sources had teased the show would likely run for a total of four, or possibly five seasons. This trajectory was echoed by star David Harbour earlier this month.

“I feel very proud of that because we’re not going to get sort of lost in our story and leave these strands. We’re going to tie things up,” Harbour shared with CNET. “Like Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi have an arc to them; I think Stranger Things, be it Season Four or Season Five, has an arc to it that I understand.”

Netflix has yet to confirm when Season Three will premiere, though it will likely be in the second half of 2019.

Stay tuned for details on Stranger Things.