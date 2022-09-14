Stranger Things Star Weighs in on the Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan Love Triangle

While Stranger Things fans have their own theories about how Season 5 should resolve the love triangle between Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan, even star Maya Hawke has her own opinion on the matter, recently revealing that her character would like to see Steve end up with Nancy when all the dust settles. Hawke pointed out that the main reason she hopes this is how things turn out is because of her connection to Joe Keery's Steve, who formed a close friendship in Season 3 that continued in Season 4, so she might have a bias about the series' future. The actor did admit, though, that she's personally less interested in romantic connections and more interested in the overall emotional dynamics of the ensemble. The final season of Stranger Things is expected to land on Netflix in 2024.

"I think that Robin's definitely shipping Steve and Nancy. I think that Robin definitely wants whatever would make Steve the happiest, which appears to certainly be Nancy," Hawke shared with Rolling Stone. "I personally think that the thing that's so beautiful about the show: it actually has never really been about romance. People are always shipping characters in that show, but really that show's about friendship."

She continued, "There's such an over-emphasis in media that we consume about romantic love, and it being the ultimate destination that we're all supposed to arrive at. Find this one perfect person and then everything's good and the story's over. Part of me would ship it way more if the story wasn't ending, but there's something about our female heroes always getting endings -- which is them finding the right guy -- that I'm super over."

When it came to her own character's Season 5 trajectory, Hawke admitted to having hopes that Robin could make a heroic and fatal sacrifice.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," the actor confessed to the outlet. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

Stay tuned for details on the final season of Stranger Things.

