Stranger Things Star Would "Love" to Die in Season 5 but Open to Spinoff

With only one season to go on Stranger Things, fans are expecting some fatal encounters in Season 5, with star Maya Hawke totally interested in having her Robin die in a heroic fashion in the upcoming episodes. Given that the final season is currently being written, she likely doesn't have any insight into the likelihood of such a fate. Hawke also mentioned that, while she's open to making a heroic sacrifice, she also won't rule out reprising her role for a possible spinoff, but only if it meant getting to spend more time with Joe Keery's Steve. Stay tuned for details on Season 5 of Stranger Things.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," Hawke recalled to Rolling Stone. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

The outlet then pitched the idea of a spinoff focusing on Robin and Steve in the '90s, with Hawke confirming, "Where we go to New York and we're just partying in the clubs and figuring our sh-t out. Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything. He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

A tragic demise isn't the only thing Hawke would be interested in, as she previously expressed that she also hopes her character finally gets a love connection in Season 5.

"I trust the [creators the Duffer] brothers so much," Hawke shared with NME earlier this year. "If I was a writer and my actors were always going in the press talking about what they thought I should do with the character, I'd be like, 'Uh, I got this?' So I trust them completely to have a great story arc for Robin."

She did point out, "I hope she gets to kiss somebody -- somebody she likes. That would be cool for her."

