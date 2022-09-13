Stranger Things Creator Talking With Kevin Feige About How to Build Cinematic Universe





Stranger Things' creators are talking to Kevin Feige about how to build a cinematic universe. Executive producer Shawn Levy spoke to Variety about a possible STCU at the Emmys. During the conversation, the prospective Deadpool 3 director explained that he was learning from the Marvel Studios head about building the larger mechanism. Netflix is betting big on Stranger Things and it is not hard to see why. The Horror series brings in millions of viewers every time a new season debuts on the streaming platform. However, with things coming to close in the next few years, fans are wondering how they will get their fix. Levy and the Duffer Brothers have some high hopes for spinoffs, tie-ins and all sorts of other content that stretches past Stranger Things 5. You can check out what he said to the outlet about the planning process down below.

"Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I'm spending time with [chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment] Kevin Feige, I'm learning a lot about how to manage a universe," he said. "So I'm taking those skills and applying them to the STCU."

"Funnily enough, ["Deadpool" star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a 'Deadpool'-'Stranger Things' crossover," he said. "We haven't cracked it yet, but it's on the table."

When asked about a possible spinoff earlier this year, the Duffers only hinted that they "had some ideas" for what could be coming next. SFX Magazine got to pick their brains about it.

"We have some ideas," Matt Duffer said in the interview. "In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, 'Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?' I want to feel the pull of, 'God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.' So that's why we're being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not."

"Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear," Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said when other spinoff projects got announced a few months ago. "They are all about the details — it's no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today. We're excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary as creative partner."

Would you like to see an entire Stranger Things cinematic universe? Let us know down in the comments!