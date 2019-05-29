David Harbour Claims Stranger Things Season 3 Finale Is the “Most Moving Thing” the Series Has Shot

Prior to the debut of Stranger Things, audiences were largely drawn to the Netflix series due to the promise of the sci-fi and horror elements that the promotional materials teased. Once the series actually premiered, fans were drawn in by the compelling characters and became emotionally invested in their journeys. Over the course of the first two seasons, Stranger Things delivered audiences countless touching moments between the characters as they faced certain doom, though star David Harbour recently teased that the upcoming season of the series will feature some of the most touching scenes for characters that we’ve witnessed in the entire series.

“Millie [Bobby Brown’s character Eleven] is growing up and I think that’s the terrifying thing for Hopper,” Harbour shared at MCM Comic Con [H/T Digital Spy]. “He doesn’t like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with.”

In the first season finale, Eleven seemingly disappeared, only for that episode’s final moments to tease that she had survived the ordeal and came under the guardianship of Harbour’s Hopper. The second season confirmed this development, forcing Hopper to make difficult decisions that he thought would protect the girl, which she felt was hindered her entire livelihood.

The second season finale saw Hopper realize that he couldn’t keep Eleven a secret forever, which will surely alter the dynamic of Season Three, as she will now attempt to integrate herself with the rest of Hawkins, Indiana’s adolescent characters.

“You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end and it’s very, very moving,” the actor explained. “I think episode eight is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.”

Earlier this year, Harbour hinted at this upcoming season having more love in it than the first two seasons.

“It’s bigger, and it’s more Spielbergian. I felt Season One was very Stephen King, Season Two was very Spielberg, and we get even more Spielbergian in our aesthetic,” Harbour shared with Collider. “It’s got a lot of color to it this year, we really get into the ’80s more; it’s ’85, Hopper has a whole new getup, he’s got a mustache — we’re leaning into it in a really fun, interesting way.”

He continued, “Also it’s got a lot of love, and it always has from the very beginning. That’s the thing that’s very special about the show, it has tremendous heart. I always get choked up when I watch it, and this season is no different. It takes a lot of risks, but in its essence it’s going to smack you in the heart. It’s really funny and it’s really beautiful and there are some big, big surprises.”

Season Three of Stranger Things lands on Netflix on July 4th.

What do you think of Harbour’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!