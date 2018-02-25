‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Reportedly Adding Three New Characters

It looks like Hawkins, Indiana is getting some visitors in Stranger Things Season Three.

That Hashtag Show reports that the third season of the hit Netflix series is looking to cast three new characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the character descriptions:

“Mayor Larry Kline.” Described as a classic, 80’s style slick politician, “Kline” is described as pathetic and driven only by his own interests. The studio is looking for a male, 40s-60s, to fill the role.

“Bruce.” A morally compromised news reporter in his 50s, “Bruce” was described as outwardly sexist, overweight and bedraggled.

“Patricia Brown.” “Patricia” seems to be filing the role of the sweet, neighborhood elder. The studio is looking for a woman in her 70s for the role which will see her spending a lot of time tending to her garden and offering her advice to the neighborhood kids. Given the Duffer brothers affinity for subverting expectations, we find ourselves wondering if this sweet old lady might have some connection to the Upside Down; then again, that might be just the type of thing they want us to think we know and she just ends up a sweet old lady!

Stranger Things previously added a few new faces to the Hawkins community with Max and her brother, both of whom played major roles in the show’s second season. Fans should probably expect nothing less from these newcomers.

There have been some rumors swirling around that the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Bros., would depart the series following its third season. Netflix recently debunked those rumors with a simple tweet reading, “Don’t drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros. are leaving Stranger Things after Season 3 are false.”

The Duffers are expected to begin production on the third season of Stranger Things later this year. The third season will consist of eight episodes. Executive Producer Shawn Levy has suggested that the new season of Stranger Things would give poor Will Byers a much-needed rest.

“We’re going to give Will a break,” director Shawn Levy shared with Glamour. “We’re not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He’ll be dealing with stuff, but he won’t be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play.”

Stranger Things is expected to return on Netflix in either late 2018 or sometime in 2019.