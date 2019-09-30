Stranger Things Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

The third season of Stranger Things was instantly beloved by fans when it arrived over the summer and following its cliffhanger ending, everyone hoped to hear the good news of the show’s return for Season 4. While it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the series would be back, especially given the nature of the finale, Netflix had yet to make anything official. That changed on Monday morning. Netflix announced that Stranger Things would be returning for a fourth season.

In addition, Netflix inked an overall deal with Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers. They’ve been signed to a multi-year deal that will see them create new television and films.

Netflix unveiled a short teaser video to make the announcement on social media, and it concludes with a cryptic tease about the future of Stranger Things heading into Season 4. The video ends with the message “We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” which adds to the growing theory that Russia will be even more heavily involved in the new season. It’s believed that Russia is where Hopper is being kept, and nearly half of the remaining characters moved away from Hawkins in the final minutes of the Season 3 finale.

At this point, there has been no news as to when the fourth season of Stranger Things could arrive. Based on the timing of the announcement and the production timetable of the first three seasons, the new installment will likely arrive in late 2020 or sometime in 2021.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about,” said The Duffer Brothers. “We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

