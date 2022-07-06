Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Addresses Nancy, Jonathan, and Steve Love Triangle

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, and the new episodes featured the long-awaited first kiss between two beloved characters. However, not all of the show's romances are going swimmingly. The beginning of the season revealed Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) had broken up, and things are a little bit rocky between Nancy (Natalie Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). Nancy spent more of this season with her former beau, Steve (Joe Keery) who revealed he still has feelings for her. While the season ended with Nancy and Jonathan still together, it's a love triangle that has fans picking sides. Recently, Dyer spoke with Variety about Nancy's love life and revealed she wasn't too happy with the way things went down back in Season Two.

"It's really tough. I don't know. It feels like she's been in a relationship for a while so maybe she needs some self-discovery time," Dyer shared. "It's a bit complicated. Whatever happens, I would hope that she does it with integrity. I personally had some crunchy feelings about how the whole Jonathan thing started sort of behind Steve's back. I can't believe she did that. I mean, I can." She added, "I just think she's stronger now. I think she's more sure of herself. So whatever she decides to do, she'll do it for the right reasons."

"What this season touches on is the fact that these two people do care about each other and that hasn't gone away," Dyer added of Nancy and Steve in Season Four. "What that is and what label you want to put on that, I don't know, but we see these characters meeting again after growing up and going through life with it ... So that was really lovely to play. It was really fun and touching. Truly, I have no idea where it's gonna go but I do like that they at least still care about each other."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

