Stranger Things 4 Finally Gives Fans Romance They've Been Waiting For
The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season Four hit Netflix this weekend, and the episodes featured a whole lot of pain. However, there is one happy thing that happened in the new episodes that has fans celebrating on social media. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2. After many years of being a "will they, won't they" duo, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) finally kissed... twice! After discussing their long-awaited date, "Jopper" had a steamy make-out session that was sadly interrupted by a phone call. Later, the two shared a more tender kiss while fighting for their lives against the creatures running loose in the Russian prison. Despite Season Four having a lot of sad moments, Jopper fans couldn't be more thrilled.
While speaking to IndieWire, Harbour was asked about bringing Hopper and Joyce back together for the first time since the end of the third season. He noted that it was awesome to be in the same room again, but that they definitely felt the pressure of getting their reunion right.
"It's an amazing moment. And the problem with amazing moments are that you read them in the script and you're just like 'F---,'" Harbour said. "You just feel the pressure. Here it is: He's been away, he feels like he's killed her. He's in such despair, and then lo and behold, his miracle, his knight in shining armor who saves him is this woman that he cares so much for."
"Initially there were some that we did where she'd run over to me and I just embraced her [right there and then]," he explained. "We did about 10 takes of it, and then I was like, 'You know what I think it is, man? I just think he's so in survival mode, I don't even think he thinks she's real.' So when she comes over to him there's this moment where he kind of stares, pulls her away from him and looks at her, and then embraces her again."
You can check out some tweets from excited Jopper fans below...
Worth The Wait
after 6 years … jopper is officially canon <3 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/WXlMVVRZiD— melissa (@jopperlovers) July 1, 2022
Best Of Both Worlds
I couldn’t make up my mind whether I wanted Jopper’s kiss to be hot and steamy or sweet and tender so the show is like “Why not both?” #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/G2x4OpwTqc— sadie🐾 (@Labradude3) July 1, 2022
Winners
jopper nation X the rest of the fandom #strangerthings4 pic.twitter.com/IErMt90xsK— g꙳✧･ﾟST4 SPOILERS (@hellfirebyers) July 1, 2022
July 1st Is Now A Holiday
what a good day to be a jopper stan #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/kCQXUkfeJk— laia⁷⁷⁷ SPOILERS (@remckles) July 1, 2022
So Many Feelings
JOPPER TALKING ABOUT THEIR DATE AND THEN MAKING OUT I HAVE WANTED THIS FOR SO LONG BYE #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/MkBgDNJsd4— sam || ST4 SPOILERS (@joycelhopper) July 1, 2022
Thank You, David
david harbour really went to the duffers and said “i don’t want jopper to kiss, i want them to make out” and so they did. thanks for your service, david. you’re one of us <3 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Ule96t4aEW— jo 🌻 (@lucixhop) July 1, 2022
Facts
jopper nation doesn’t know what it’s like to lose. #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/GjXHbPy3fl— sam || ST4 SPOILERS (@joycelhopper) July 1, 2022
Their Biggest Shipper
murray distracting the demogorgons and guards while jopper is making out #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NhZWlsczFr— jo 🌻 (@lucixhop) June 29, 2022
Hilarious
david harbour will always be the biggest jopper stan pic.twitter.com/tTSKaBVjzC— kelly | v2 spoilers❗️ (@joycesbeanie) July 1, 2022
Bliss
jopper just being happy for once is my favorite thing pic.twitter.com/FJueEuCT9c— cait | st4 spoilers 🚨 (@bossassbyers) July 2, 2022
Congrats, Jopper Nation
WE DID IT JOPPER NATION, OUR SILLY LITTLE SHIP IS FINALLY CANON AFTER SIX FUCKING YEARS!!!! #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/PNQHu2IYVx— kelly | v2 spoilers❗️ (@joycesbeanie) July 1, 2022