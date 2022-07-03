Stranger Things 4 Finally Gives Fans Romance They've Been Waiting For

The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season Four hit Netflix this weekend, and the episodes featured a whole lot of pain. However, there is one happy thing that happened in the new episodes that has fans celebrating on social media. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2. After many years of being a "will they, won't they" duo, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) finally kissed... twice! After discussing their long-awaited date, "Jopper" had a steamy make-out session that was sadly interrupted by a phone call. Later, the two shared a more tender kiss while fighting for their lives against the creatures running loose in the Russian prison. Despite Season Four having a lot of sad moments, Jopper fans couldn't be more thrilled.

While speaking to IndieWire, Harbour was asked about bringing Hopper and Joyce back together for the first time since the end of the third season. He noted that it was awesome to be in the same room again, but that they definitely felt the pressure of getting their reunion right.

"It's an amazing moment. And the problem with amazing moments are that you read them in the script and you're just like 'F---,'" Harbour said. "You just feel the pressure. Here it is: He's been away, he feels like he's killed her. He's in such despair, and then lo and behold, his miracle, his knight in shining armor who saves him is this woman that he cares so much for."

"Initially there were some that we did where she'd run over to me and I just embraced her [right there and then]," he explained. "We did about 10 takes of it, and then I was like, 'You know what I think it is, man? I just think he's so in survival mode, I don't even think he thinks she's real.' So when she comes over to him there's this moment where he kind of stares, pulls her away from him and looks at her, and then embraces her again."

You can check out some tweets from excited Jopper fans below...