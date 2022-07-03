Stranger Things Fans Are Praising Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin's Performances in Season Four

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season, "Papa" and "The Piggyback," hit Netflix this weekend and they have inspired a lot of reactions from fans on social media. The season has been a big one for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) who was almost a victim of Vecna in the first half of the season, but was saved by Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." However, Max wasn't out of the woods yet in the finale after she decided to ditch the song that was protecting her in order to set a trap for Vecna. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan, and Max briefly died in the arms of her ex-boyfriend and good friend, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin). The moment was extremely emotional, and fans are praising both Sink and McLaughlin for their work in Season Four.

"So much of the season is about Max," co-creator Matt Duffer previously told IGN. "We open the season with her struggling with [her grief] and her trying to navigate that, and Max, on the other hand, is also someone who doesn't easily open up to people. So a lot of what she's dealing with, she's struggling with internally, she's shut a lot of people out, which makes it even that much more difficult."

"So many bad things that have happened in this town that people are starting to question what's going on here," co-creator Ross Duffer added. "The government has attempted to sort of push things under the rug, but that mall fire and all of that, was too big, really, for anyone to ignore. So there's this growing sense of, there is something wrong with this town and some people even saying that it's cursed."

You can check out some of the tweets praising Sink and McLaughlin's performances in Stranger Things below...