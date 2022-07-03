Stranger Things Fans Are Praising Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin's Performances in Season Four
The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season, "Papa" and "The Piggyback," hit Netflix this weekend and they have inspired a lot of reactions from fans on social media. The season has been a big one for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) who was almost a victim of Vecna in the first half of the season, but was saved by Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." However, Max wasn't out of the woods yet in the finale after she decided to ditch the song that was protecting her in order to set a trap for Vecna. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan, and Max briefly died in the arms of her ex-boyfriend and good friend, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin). The moment was extremely emotional, and fans are praising both Sink and McLaughlin for their work in Season Four.
"So much of the season is about Max," co-creator Matt Duffer previously told IGN. "We open the season with her struggling with [her grief] and her trying to navigate that, and Max, on the other hand, is also someone who doesn't easily open up to people. So a lot of what she's dealing with, she's struggling with internally, she's shut a lot of people out, which makes it even that much more difficult."
"So many bad things that have happened in this town that people are starting to question what's going on here," co-creator Ross Duffer added. "The government has attempted to sort of push things under the rug, but that mall fire and all of that, was too big, really, for anyone to ignore. So there's this growing sense of, there is something wrong with this town and some people even saying that it's cursed."
You can check out some of the tweets praising Sink and McLaughlin's performances in Stranger Things below...
Facts
prevnext
caleb mclaughlin and sadie sink were acting their faces off in episode 9 oh my god pic.twitter.com/USj4bZmX4j— em (@birdsongballad) July 2, 2022
Awards For Him!
prevnext
this is caleb mclaughlin best acting performance ever he GAGGED everyone AWARDS ARE COMING IN HIS WAY TRUST #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/LcZIH4tY92— quinn | ST SPOILERS (@rulesquinn) July 1, 2022
Awards For Her!
prevnext
Sadie Sink better win some awards for this season.
Her acting the entire season has been extraordinary. This scene alone shows how powerful and heartbreaking she can be in the same scene.#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/pOVJcORkOz— Kacy is iconic (@KacyIsIconic) July 2, 2022
We're All Impressed
prevnext
caleb mclaughlin really was acting for his LIFE here like i genuinely can’t stop thinking about it like wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/lDpX9oKQr3— zoë | st spoilers (@filmsbyzoe) July 2, 2022
Max Better Be Okay
prevnext
i just.. i want max to wake up. sadie sink worked her ass off this season and i need her in season five with the rest of the hawkins crew. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/y4NXom3raX— emma | max protector (@emmayee8) July 1, 2022
Great Question
prevnext
So how do we get Caleb McLaughlin in leading roles? pic.twitter.com/GuHteZCRBJ— chantal | queen mutha is here (@_akiraxo) July 2, 2022
A Queen
prevnext
sadie sink the actress that you are pic.twitter.com/AXZXTmawhD— valeria (@kateofbish) July 1, 2022
Amazing Idea
prevnext
caleb mclaughlin would eat in a horror movie with jordan peele hold on— . (@lukovist) July 1, 2022
Laughing Through Tears
prevnext
Sadie sink after she carried the entire season on her own #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/yWePTCBhqV— 𝒶sh ⛈️⛈️⛈️ (@ashum3435) July 2, 2022
MVP
prevnext
when the duffer brothers said Caleb McLaughlin will deliver one of the most moving, gut-wrenching performances in the history of the show, they're not actually lying. CALEB REALLY DELIVERED. #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/mp7szr5h9E— 💭 (@sthingsthinker) July 2, 2022
Big Feelings Are Happening
prevnext
sadie sink’s performance in stranger things vol 2 got me crying screaming throwing up all at once this woman is a talented actress no one can deny it pic.twitter.com/OXKIFvFJND— zeinab (@milelmax) July 2, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
i just think sadie sink and caleb mclaughlin as max and lucas are the most talented duo on tv right now and i will not be taking any questions at this time— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 2, 2022