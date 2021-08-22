Stranger Things Star Teases Bigger, Darker Season 4

✖

The fourth season of Stranger Things is currently in production, and the long-awaited season is expected to finally premiere on Netflix in 2022. There have been a lot of teases from the show's cast recently, with actors like Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) hinting that the new season will be more "mature." Recently, Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) spoke with W Magazine and gave some hints about the show, teasing a "darker" fourth season.

"I can’t say much. It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great. [Laughs] It’s such a hard question. I’m like, 'I can say that,' but then I’m like, 'Oh, can I?' I’m not sure ... You know, we kind of pick up a bit after where we left off. [Laughs] I really have been saying the most generic things. They put us in a really tough spot. I say this every season, but I really am excited. I think the cast and crew are, too—we’re all amazed that despite everything, we were able to keep working. And I will say, I’ve really come to admire the 'kids' on our show. They’re not kids anymore," Dyer shared.

She added, "And there have been bigger and crazier things happening in every season since the first. I’m partially so excited about this one because the way we shot it feels so different, so stretched out, you know? There’s stuff we filmed a year and a half ago, which is kind of crazy to still be working on it—like, 'What did we shoot? That was so long ago.' I’m really curious to see it, though it’ll be a while. We don’t know when, but of course, you edit after you wrap, so it’ll be a minute."

While there's been no official confirmation that the show is getting a fifth season, star David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) jokingly teased that another one is coming. While the show might still get a couple more seasons, producer Shawn Levy recently told Collider that there is "an end in sight."

"I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when Season 4 is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this. No, one's making it up as we go along and there is an endgame, if you will," Levy shared.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2022.