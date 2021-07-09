Stranger Things Star Teases Fifth Season Plans

✖

Thanks to the pandemic, it's officially been two years since Netflix has released new episodes of Stranger Things. The fourth season is currently in production, and the show's stars have teased that it's the best season yet. Despite the long wait for season four, many people are already wondering about the show's fifth season, which has yet to be officially confirmed despite plenty of rumors. During a recent chat with SyFy, David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) was asked about the rumored fifth season and the actor gave a little tease.

"Yeah, I think on my Netflix talking points list, I'm not supposed to say that there is a fifth season," Harbour joked. "If you were on set with someone doing a show that possibly might have a fifth season, I'm sure that those people, if you were close to them, as I am with the Duffer Brothers, would probably bring up things that might move forward into that next season," he teased. "I mean, you know, from the very start of this show, I've talked to them about the arc of this guy [Chief Hopper] and sort of what would be, and they've talked to me about him, and what would be really profound and moving."

During another recent interview with Collider, Harbour revealed that the fourth season is his favorite so far.

"[Season 4] is really my favorite season," Harbour shared. "I just love it. The scripts always get better and these guys, they started out, and Season One is so tight and good and intimate in a certain way, it’s so good. And these guys go in different directions, of which the fans have multiple takes on, but I will say, the writing continues to be of its particular, specific genre, whatever they’re doing each season is just extraordinary. And this, again, we top it. Like I feel it’s a big, beautiful season. I can’t wait for people to see it."

In addition to Harbour, Stranger Things' fourth season will see the return of Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Matthew Modine. Previously cast Season 4 newcomers include Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien, and Robert Englund.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the fourth season of Stranger Things. In the meantime, you can watch Harbour in Black Widow, which is currently playing in theaters and available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access.