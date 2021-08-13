Stranger Things 4 Producer Explains Why the New Season Has Taken So Long

✖

Stranger Things fans have been eager to see exactly what the future holds, especially after the series' fourth season has been delayed. Recently, it was confirmed that Season 4 will be debuting in 2022, but details about the new batch of episodes have been slim. According to a new interview from series producer Shawn Levy, that extended wait will be worth it. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his work on the film Free Guy, Levy teased that the series is "taking a lot of time" because of its overall complexities, something that was only accentuated by the circumstances of the pandemic.

"That I can do! Thank you for not asking me for a release date because I’ve already been misquoted this week, slightly, on that topic," Levy explained. "I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it. Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait."

Given the fact that Stranger Things' first Season 4 teaser debuted all the way back in February of 2020, fans have definitely been waiting for more updates on the new episodes.

"All I can tell you is that season four is... It's darker. It's going to be epic. There's lots of great surprises and all your favorite people are in it," stunt coordinator Hiro Koda teased to ComicBook.com last year. "It's going to be so good. It's so epic. I've gotten to read through almost eight scripts now, so it's pretty awesome. I don't know how many we're going to get."

"I think the real challenging part was just adjusting to the new rules and the regulations that were in place on set," series star Sadie Sink recently explained. "That was a big adjustment. But yeah, I think we were all just so grateful to be able to work. And we’ve been working for a while now and creating something really amazing.”

“The scale of the show just gets bigger and bigger each year so yeah, it’s just been really incredible to see where they’re going with the storyline," Sink continued. "It’s really amazing this year. And just how the stakes are just so much higher. Higher than they’ve ever been.”

Season 4 of Stranger Things is expected to debut in 2022 exclusively on Netflix.