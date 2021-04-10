Stranger Things Star Teases More Mature Season 4

✖

The cast of Stranger Things has been busy filming the show's fourth season in Atlanta, and fans are eager to find out what's next for the beloved Netflix series. We have gotten a glimpse at some fun behind-the-scenes photos of the actors and a recent Instagram Live between David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown got us hopeful for a reunion between Hopper and Eleven. In an interview with ET Online, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) talked about the upcoming season and teased it will be more mature.

"When it comes to the tone of the season, it's definitely, I think the tone is definitely matured for sure, and I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids. As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters," Matarazzo explained. "They're confronted by this issue, but they embrace it, and they use it to their advantage. And they don't freak out when we get taller or when our voices drop or anything like that. They use it and they use it as ammunition for their writing. It's incredible what they can do. Working with them, it's just exceptional. Always has been."

The young actor also spoke about the show's evental ending and teased that the series creators know where the story is headed.

"Here's the thing: I heard from [the Duffer Brothers] that they have a pretty clear idea as to where they want to wrap the show up," Matarazzo revealed. "And I think they have a completely clear outline as to how they want their show to end. But what's good about them is that though they have their conclusion and though they have their idea of how they want this to wrap up, they're very keen on letting it play out by ear. Especially for, and this is really clear in season 2, when we were filming, we were already filming most of the show before we had even read the second half. We didn't know much about it at all."

In an interview last year, producer Shawn Levy teased that season four could be the show's best yet considering the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts.

"I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

Stay tuned for more details on Stranger Things' upcoming fourth season.