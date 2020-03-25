Stuart Gordon: Fans and Filmmakers Mourn the Re-Animator Director

The news hit today that Stuart Gordon, direct of cult horror films such as Re-Animator and From Beyond, has died at age 72. The Chicago-born director was best known for his films, but his career spanned significant work in theater as well. He founding the Organic Theater Company alongside his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon. The company debuted such works as David Mamet’s Bleacher Bums and Sexual Perversity in Chicago. He also co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, producing the original film’s sequel and directing an episode of the television spin-off show. He directed an adaptation of Mamet’s Edmond in 2005, which starred William H. Macy. His other films include Fortress, Castle Freak, and King of the Ants.

In recent years, Gordon has worked in the Los Angeles theater scene. He directed Nevermore…An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe starring Re-Animator’s Jeffrey Combs. He directed Re-Animator: The Musical and wrote the companion book. He won an award for directing Taste, about a man who agrees to let another man eat him.

Gordon is survived by his wife, daughters Suzanna, Jillian and Margaret Gordon, four grandchildren and his brother, David George Gordon. Members of the film community have taken to social media to pay tribute to Gordon.

Photo by Pool CATARINA/VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

C. Robert Cargill

Four fantastic Stuart Gordon movies that aren’t RE-ANIMATOR. pic.twitter.com/xnllWlmygo — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) March 25, 2020

Edgar Wright

Sorry to hear about the great Stuart Gordon passing. Along with his storied career in theatre and independent film, he is in the horror hall of hame forever for films like ‘From Beyond’ & the outrageous gem that is ‘Re-Animator’. Put a plaque up at Miskatonic University for him. pic.twitter.com/Uv56Bc4Isd — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2020

Barbara Crampton

An enormous talent, vibrant & boundary breaking, his work was in a class by itself. He created countless moments on film which were at once, funny, scary, daring & smart. He gave me my career. I lost a dear friend. I’m heartbroken. No words can do him justice. RIP Stuart Gordon — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) March 25, 2020

Graham Skipper

Stuart was one of the most important people in my life. I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to work with him, much less be his friend. I’ll miss my lunches with him the most. Love you, Stu. I hope you and Buechler are working on something truly bonkers right now. pic.twitter.com/hZjVRenfZm — Graham Skipper (@GrahamSkipper) March 25, 2020

Mike Flanagan

Very sad to hear that Stuart Gordon has passed. A true original, and a gift to the genre. I remember being absolutely terrified of the FROM BEYOND box cover at the video store when I was a kid… and then delighted years later when I finally saw the movie itself. Rest In Peace. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) March 25, 2020

Guillermo del Toro

RIP a true master of horror and a jovial, inventive, delightful man. https://t.co/XObVMHgol8 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 25, 2020

Axelle Carolyn

Extremely saddened by the passing of Stuart Gordon: a gentle and unique soul, and I’m proud to say, a friend. He was one of the 1st to take my career aspirations seriously, encouraging me along the way and even agreeing to cameo in Tales of Halloween.



I will miss him immensely. pic.twitter.com/FsTnHqFsV4 — Axelle Carolyn (@AxelleCarolyn) March 25, 2020

Joe Lynch

Stuart Gordon was a massive influence on so many of us, myself included.

He was a Cinema maverick, a SplatterPunk & an actor’s auteur. Stuart always brought his A game to any B flick.

Thank you for the Lovecraft and “Happy Landings” From Beyond, Maestro. #RIPStuartGordon https://t.co/oBYZoIc16T — Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) March 25, 2020

Joe Russo

A photo I took from our first day EVER recording Post Mortem on @FANGORIA. Stuart Gordon’s RE-ANIMATOR was a seminal movie for me in film school… I’ll never forget it OR him. RIP to one of the great Masters of Horror. pic.twitter.com/DjH9QujjmX — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) March 25, 2020

Alex Pardee