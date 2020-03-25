Re-Animator Director Stuart Gordon Dies at 72

Stuart Gordon, direct of cult horror films such as Re-Animator and From Beyond, has died. He was 72. The Chicago native was best known for his cult classics, but his career included work in theaters as well. He founding the Organic Theater Company alongside his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon. The company debuted such works as David Mamet's Bleacher Bums and Sexual Perversity in Chicago. He co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, produced the original film's sequel, and directed an episode of the television spin-off series. He directed an adaptation of Mamet's Edmond in 2005, starring William H. Macy. His other films include Fortress, Castle Freak, and King of the Ants.

In more recent years, Gordon has worked in the Los Angeles theater scene. He directed Nevermore…An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe starring Re-Animator's Jeffrey Combs. He directed Re-Animator: The Musical and wrote the companion book. He won an award for directing Taste, a play about a man who agrees to let another man eat him.

Gordon is survived by his wife, daughters Suzanna, Jillian and Margaret Gordon, four grandchildren and his brother, David George Gordon. Members of the film community have taken to social media to pay tribute to Gordon.

Original Re-Animator: The Musical star Graham Skipper says, "Stuart was one of the most important people in my life. I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to work with him, much less be his friend. I'll miss my lunches with him the most. Love you, Stu. I hope you and Buechler are working on something truly bonkers right now."

"Sorry to hear about the great Stuart Gordon passing," says Edgar Wright. "Along with his storied career in theatre and independent film, he is in the horror hall of hame forever for films like ‘From Beyond’ & the outrageous gem that is ‘Re-Animator’. Put a plaque up at Miskatonic University for him."

Filmmaker Joe Begos writes, "Stu was one of the best humans I’ve ever met, and being one of the coolest directors ever was merely a bonus. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor- I’ll cherish everything you’ve ever taught me. I wish I could always answer your calls, sir."

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writer Axelle Carolyn says, "Extremely saddened by the passing of Stuart Gordon: a gentle and unique soul, and I’m proud to say, a friend. He was one of the 1st to take my career aspirations seriously, encouraging me along the way and even agreeing to cameo in Tales of Halloween. I will miss him immensely."

