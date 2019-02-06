‘Supernatural’ Reveals John and Mary’s Reunion

Jeffrey Dean Morgan returns to Supernatural for its landmark 300th episode this week and now, thanks to a sneak peek of the episode, fans of the long-running The CW series are getting a look at the reunion between Morgan’s John Winchester and his wife, Mary.

In the clip, shared by Entertainment Weekly, Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) are talking with their father in the bunker with John explaining that he’s okay with how he died because he did it to take out the demon who had killed Mary (Samantha Smith), his wife and the boys’ mother. However, while they’re talking Mary comes into the room giving fans the reunion they’ve been waiting for.

John’s return is something that fans are very much looking forward to. John was a major focus of the series’ first two seasons, with the show’s opening mystery being that of what happened to Sam and Dean’s missing father. After the family was reunited, though, Dean was on the verge of Death and John made a deal with a demon to save his son’s life. John made one more appearance at the end of that same season when his spirit helped Sam and Dean defeat the Yellow-Eyed demon. It seems that it is ultimately how John departed that prompts his return.

“Our guys are put in a position where they essentially can have a wish granted,” producer Andrew Dabb recently told Entertainment Weekly. “They’re actually expecting something else, but [John’s return] comes from a place of want by Dean. The need for closure is really what brings John back into their lives.”

That doesn’t mean it will all go smoothly, however. John’s return also brings back Zachariah (Kurt Fuller), an angel with a not-so-pleasant relationship with the brothers. Even with that complication, Morgan has explained that both of the Winchester brothers will still have their time with their father.

“The relationships between these three men were so open, so if I was going to come back, it would be nice to have some closure, especially with Sammy,” Morgan said.

“The episode gives Sam a chance to forgive,” Padalecki added.

JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN RETURNS FOR THE 300TH EPISODE

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John Winchester) guest stars. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb & Meredith Glynn.

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Legacies on The CW. “Lebanon” debuts on February 7.